Virginia “Ginny” Keller, 92, Melrose and formerly of Regal

July 8, 1926 - June 13, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade for Virginia “Ginny” Keller, age 92, of Melrose and formerly of Regal, who passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Pinevilla Care Center in Melrose. Reverend David Grundman will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Parish Cemetery in Regal.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. followed by the Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m. all on Tuesday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Ginny was born on July 8, 1926 to August and Angeline (Jarnot) Wunderlich in Holdingford, Minnesota. She grew up on the south side of Pelican Lake and attended country schools in the area. To help support her family during the Great Depression, Ginny worked on various farms and jobs in the Twin Cities; the proceeds of which she sent home. She was united in marriage to Eddie Keller on September 7, 1946 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Together, they moved to Regal and purchased a small farm, which they eventually turned into a 800 acre farming operation, all while raising 14 children at the same time. Ginny was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade and a charter member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Regal. She enjoyed giving of her time and talents by being a member of the Daughters of Isabella, the St. Rose of Lima Mission Group and the Council of Catholic Women. For 35 years, she also brought many children to Christ as a CCD Teacher.

Ginny was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured the time that she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren. She always made it a point to find a period of free time during the day to do something “fun” with them. Ginny enjoyed fishing, hunting small game when she was younger, tending to her vegetable and flower gardens and being outdoors. She was very creative and enjoyed doing various types of needle work, and painting birdhouses and ceramics. Ginny was a devout Catholic and was especially devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary. She was the most God fearing, life loving, and giving person you could ever know. There was always room for one more person at her dinner table.

She is survived by her children, James (Cindy), Arthur (Brenda), Paul (Michelle), Marlene (Terry) Satterlund, Patrick (Deb), David (Ramona), Steven (Judy), Cathy Keller, Maryann Undis, Mathew (significant other, Paula), Harvey (Linda), and Bonnie (Paul) Madrigal; 25 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Kutzera; brother, Mathew Symalla and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ginny is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eddie on June 21, 2000; children, Shirley and William; grandchildren, James Jr., Natascha, and Timothy; brother-in-law, Ted Kutzera; and sister-in-law, Jean Symalla.

A special thank you to the staff at Pinevilla Care Center in Melrose, for their loving and compassionate care of Ginny.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.