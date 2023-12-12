Virginia “Ginny” Bruder, 68, Long Prairie

November 17, 1955 - December 9, 2023

attachment-Virginia Bruder loading...

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Virginia “Ginny” Bruder who died on December 9, 2023 at CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie surrounded by her family. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the memorial service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Virginia Ruth Leraas was born November 17, 1955 in Hoffman MN to Howard and Norma Leraas. She was raised and completed high school in Columbia Heights where she met Michael Bruder. An opportunity to farm and raise cattle brought the couple to Long Prairie. They were married on February 12, 1977 at the American Lutheran Church. Ginny also worked at Stardust Video and Colborn’s in Long Prairie. In 1984 she and Mike started a garbage collection service and eventually went on to be owners and operators of Prairie Sanitation. After 33 years of serving the community, they sold the company in 2017.

Ginny frequently attended the City Council meetings in communities they served. She was affectionately called the “garbage lady”. She was a very welcoming person who expanded her table to include her kid’s friends who also called her “Ma”. She had a way of making every gathering of friends and family feel special. Many wonderfully prepared meals were shared in her home. Her craft work was displayed in her festively decorated home, especially on Holidays. Ginny went all out on Halloween. She also created beautiful flower gardens. She was an avid supporter of her husband and brother’s car racing team whether that be cheering from the pit or running for parts. More than anything though Virginia was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Being called “Nina” by her four grandchildren meant the world to her.

She is survived by her daughters, Jackie Bruder (Bryan Peterson) and Holly (Cole) Johnson both of Long Prairie; Nancy Rush of Champlin and Kathy (Jeff) Norberg of Minnetonka; brother John (Tracy) Leraas of Browerville; grandchildren McKinnzie and Tyler Johnson, Connor Bruder, Natalie VanHavermaat; brothers-in-law John (Louise) Bruder, of Port Charlotte, FL and Tony (Carol) Bruder of Long Prairie; sister-in-law Dona (Craig) Gebbert, of Franklin, WI.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Mike and brother-in-law Michael Rush.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.