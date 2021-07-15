Virgil M. Fuchs, 90, Paynesville

January 9, 1931 - July 14, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Virgil M. Fuchs, age 90, of Paynesville. Virgil passed away July 14 at the Paynesville Care Center with his wife Virginia at his side. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will take place in the St. Louis Parish Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, both at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. A rosary will be prayed at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday led by the Knights of Columbus and Catholic United Financial.

Virgil was born January 9, 1931 near Spring Hill to Peter and Zita (Schaefer) Fuchs. He married Viriginia Moscho on May 26, 1953 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. They farmed together for 31 years. He stayed a farmer all his life, but moved to Paynesville in 1984. In Paynesville, he worked for Meals-on-Wheels for 15 years. He was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Catholic United Financial.

Virgil enjoyed square dancing, playing cards and mission groups, but loved to be with family and would light up when grandchildren and great grandchildren came by.

Virgil is survived by his wife of 68 years Virginia, children Ron (Sheryl) Fuchs of Paynesville, LaDonna (Richard) Palmietto of Aransas Pass, TX and Nancy (Gary) Palmer of Litchfield, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, brother Cletus (Marilyn) Fuchs of Paynesville, sisters Isabell Meyer of Cold Spring and Cleone Nistler of St. Cloud as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Virgil in death were his parents, son Randy (1972) brother Eldred Fuchs and sister Vivian Bertram.