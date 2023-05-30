Virgil K. Clemons, 80, Princeton

October 17, 1942 - May 29, 2023

Virgil K. Clemons, age 80 of Princeton, MN, passed away on May 29, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. Memorial Services will be at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation from 10:00 - 11:30 AM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Virgil Kenneth was born to Percy and Viola (Schroeder) on October 17, 1942, in Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School. Virgil served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He married Caroline Maleter in 1966 in England, and they later divorced. Virgil was a welder for 38 years at Hoffman Engineering in Anoka. He enjoyed sawmill work and logging as hobbies his whole life. Virgil also enjoyed attending threshing shows, traveling, and making many things out of wood like furniture, toy boxes, coat racks, and stands.

Virgil is survived by his children, Dean (Laura) Clemons of Brainerd and Joan (Harry) Kelley of Princeton; grandchildren, Amber, Eric, Ashley, Tyler, Abby, Raymond, Wanda, and Sammantha; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donna (Ronnie) Roberts of St. Francis and Richard (Sandy) Clemons of Princeton; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Jordon Kelley.