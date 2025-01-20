Virgil C. “Virg” Egerman, 96, St. Cloud

August 20, 1928 – January 17, 2025

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Virgil C. “Virg” Egerman, age 96, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, January 17, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Inurnment, with full military honors, will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Virg was born on August 20, 1928, the first set of twins to be born at the St. Cloud Hospital, to George and Marie (Steinworth) Egerman. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1946. In April of 1947 he enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard. He would go on to honorably serve his nation for the next 40 years; obtaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1978 and eventually retiring in 1988. He was united in marriage to Mildred E. “Millie” Murphy on May 29, 1954 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. In 1970, Virg started Egerman Roofing Supply. He would eventually sell the company to A.H. Bennett, from where he would retire in 1993. He was an active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, the St. Cloud V.F.W. 428, the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254, and the Military Officer’s Association of America.

Virg was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an eclectic man who enjoyed many different hobbies and interests including the arts, reading, classical music, and tending to his flower gardens (of which he was extremely proud). Never one to sit still, he could often be found going for walks, building toys for grandchildren, tinkering around in the garage, writing books on family genealogy or even learning to ski at age 70. He will be remembered for his sharing of his great sense of humor, love of a good joke and love of his family.

He is survived by his children, Karen Egerman, of St. Cloud, Kathryn (Fred) Henson, of East Greenbush, NY and Lynn (Brian) Orcutt, of Avon; grandchildren, Sara (Joe) Bye, Rachel (Kent) Grove, Joe (Cheyenne) Orcutt; and nine great grandchildren; siblings, Ginny Symons, Marion Hall, and Helen Waldschmidt; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Millie; infant son, Joseph; brothers, Bob, Dick and Tom Egerman; and sister, Vonnie Rader.

A special thank you to the staff of Centra Care Home Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care of Virg.