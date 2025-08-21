March 22, 1925 - August 20, 2025

Violet Marie Price was born March 22, 1925 in Dell Grove Township near Pine City, MN to Alfred and Nellie (Mead) Price. She grew up on a farm 8 miles NW of Hinckley, MN. She walked 1½ miles to a country school for 8 years.

She worked as a stenographer in a Farm Office in Sandstone for several months. It was a seasonal job. She went to Duluth looking for work and took training to be a Service Station Attendant. She worked with two other ladies operating a Phillips 66 Service Station until end of 1944.

On her 20th birthday, because you had to be 20, she enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps and she was sworn in at Ft. Snelling, MN. When President Franklin Roosevelt died, she marched in his honor in Des Moines, Iowa. She was sent to Orlando, FL for 6 weeks of Statistical Control Training, operating IBM machines. She was ordered to Ashville, NC where she served 8 months working in City Building. She was ordered to Langley Field, VA where she served processing Morning Reports operating IBM machines. She was in charge of the Processing Section with two civilian girls and two enlisted men. She decided to request her discharge in 1946, but the night before leaving had a ruptured appendix. She had excellent care; the penicillin and streptomycin save her life.

After her discharge, she worked for Pine City Dairy, then the Veterans Service in Hinckley for several months. She married Erwin Wamhoff on April 6, 1949 in Hinckley. Due to the infections of the ruptured appendix, they adopted Mark (5) and Darlene (3½) in 1954. In 1957, they adopted Charles (9 months) from the American Mission to Greeks. Erwin passed away in 1987. Violet met Larry Halverson through mutual interest in wood carving. They were married on July 4, 1988.

Larry carved and painted birds and Violet carved and did Lathe turning. They moved to Sartell where Larry passed away in 2004. Violet was also a member of the Fun Singers for many years.

Violet is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son Mark, brothers Meade and Clyde and dear friend Tom Clark in 2019.

Violet is survived by her daughter Darlene Hagen and son Charles Wamhoff both of Clinton, MT, grandchildren Krista Hagen, Jodi and Jed Wamhoff, numerous great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

Burial will take place in Fort Snelling National Cemetery next to Erwin who was also a WWII veteran.