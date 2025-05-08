Violet Erdmann-Everts, 70, Sauk Rapids

August 22, 1954 - April 30, 2025

Services will be at a later date for Violet Erdmann-Everts who passed away on April 30, 2025 at the Good Sheperd Community in Sauk Rapids.

Violet was born August 22, 1954 to Fredrick and Violet (Walker) Erdmann in St. Cloud. She graduated from Apollo High School. She moved to Melrose and in 2001 moved to Sauk Centre. On May 28, 2001 she married David Everts at the Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud. Violet was a loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed knitting, crosswords puzzles and cuddling with her cats. More than anything though, she loved her grandkids. She never missed any of their events. Volunteering at the school in Sauk Centre allowed her to stay close to the children.

She is survived by her sons William (Christine) Engren of Princeton, Glenn MacDonald of Duluth and David Erdmann of Sauk Rapids; daughters Suzanne (Raymond) Pfau of Williston, ND, Kathryn (Jonathan) Losey Colleen Robers and Lynn Ellington all of Sauk Rapids; Step-son Chester Everts of Ohio; brothers Edward Erdmann of Isanti, Randy (April) Erdmann of LaPort and Vernon (Bonnie) Erdmann of Thief River Falls; sister-in-law Paula Erdmann of Clear Lake and 13 Grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Husband David in 2013; brother Carl Erdmann and sister-in-law Linda Everts.