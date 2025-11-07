ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force has announced the final sentencing in Operation Unfinished Business II. It was a multi-year investigation targeting large-scale narcotics, methamphetamine, and trafficking across Central Minnesota and neighboring states.

Last week, Danielle Skluzacek was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for obstruction of justice after providing false information during the course of the investigation.

Operation Unfinished Business II resulted in the successful prosecution of 19 people over the past four years. The total years sentenced were nearly 184. The average length of the sentences is about 9 1/2 years.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force says the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of North Dakota played a key role in bringing the cases to a successful conclusion.