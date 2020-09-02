Vikings QB Cousins Offers Controversial Take On COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' philosophy on the COVID-19 pandemic is under fire on social media after he told Spotify's "10 Questions With Kyle Brandt" podcast "If I die, I die."

Cousins was asked to rate himself on a scale of 1-10 how concerned he is with COVID-19, with '1' being "the person who says, 'Masks are stupid, you're all a bunch of lemmings' and 10 is, 'I'm not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years.'"

Cousins said he would rank himself a .000001 on that scale, adding "I want to respect what other people's concerns are. For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I'm gonna go about my daily life. If I get it, I'm gonna ride it out. I'm gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I'm going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that."

Cousins added that he does wear a mask in public, saying it "is really about being respectful to other people."

The Vikings open the 2020 season against Green Bay on September 13th. No fans will be allowed inside US Bank Stadium for at least the first two games of the season.