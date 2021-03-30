Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica Coming to Rice

RICE -- A replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. will be coming to Rice this summer. The Rice American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring the visit from the "Wall That Heals" in August.

Cora Martin says she applied for it back in March of last year and they found out in January that Rice made the list of cities. This is the traveling exhibits only stop in the Midwest this year.

It's a three-quarters scale of the actual wall that is out in Washington, D.C. There's a semi-truck that does carry in the trailer, which is the mobile education center. It has actual stuff that was left at the wall in Washington, D.C. Items that were in Vietnam during the war.

Martin says it will arrive on Tuesday, August 17th with set-up taking place at Rice Elementary that Wednesday. It will be open to the public 24 hours a day from Thursday, August 19th through Sunday, August 22nd.

Right now the auxiliary is looking for volunteers and they are raising money to pay for the visit. If you want to help out you can call the Rice American Legion or check out their Facebook page.

