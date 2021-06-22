Planning Continues for Vietnam War Memorial Stop in Rice

RICE -- Preparations are coming together for the replica of the Vietnam War Memorial that is coming to Rice later this summer.

The Rice American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring the visit from the "Wall That Heals". It will arrive in St. Cloud on Tuesday, August 17th, and be escorted up to Rice. It will take all day Wednesday to set up the display. And then, spokeswoman Cora Martin says it will open to the public on Thursday, August 19th.

The Wall That Heals opens up 24 hours starting at 2:00 p.m. that afternoon. That evening we've got the welcome ceremony at 6:00 p.m. On August 20th we've got the candlelight vigil at about 8:30 p.m. The closing taps are at 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

This is the only stop in the upper Midwest the Wall That Heals will be making this year, so visitors are expected to come from a wide area.

Martin says volunteers are still needed with four-hour shifts during the day and six-hour shifts during the overnight. The cost to bring the memorial to Rice was $10,000 which has already been raised.

For more information or to volunteer, you can go to their Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

6 Things to Have for Fishing Opener in Minnesota