Video Released Of Attempted Murder Of MPD Forensic Scientist

Custody battles over children happen all the time but rarely do people involved resort to attempting murder but that's exactly what happened in this bitter custody battle between a Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist, Nicole Ford and her ex-partner Tim Amacher.

Get our free mobile app

According to fox9.com, the motive for the attach on Nicole Ford was over the bitter custody battle of a son they share.

The attack on Ford took place outside a supervised parenting center in Minneapolis. The video shows Ford getting out of her SUV and heading toward the entrance of the parenting center. You then see a hooded person, who turned out to be Amacher's former girlfriend, run up behind Ford and open fire, wounding Ford in the neck.

Ford was wounded in the neck and had difficulty speaking when she called 911. The jury heard the 911 recording of Ford's call after the shooting and it was clear that Ford was having difficulty speaking and breathing from her neck wound.

Ford's ex-partner, Tim Amacher was found guilty by a jury of aiding and abetting 1st degree attempted murder and sentenced to 18 years in prison. His former girlfriend, Coleen Larson, pleaded guilty to pulling the trigger in the attack and is currently out on $300,000 bail and due to be sentenced March 27th.

"Every morning, I wake up, I am reminded by the physical scars on my body that mark the very terrifying experiences which led to fighting for my life this last year," Ford told the court. Ford was recently married. She was previously known as Nicole Lenway.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

The Best X-Rated Movies in History These movies prove that the X rating was about much more than smut.