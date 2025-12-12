LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery is partnering with Wreaths for the Fallen to host an honor wreath-laying event, where wreaths will be placed on all headstones.

It will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. The event is open to the public, and registration is not required. A brief ceremony will be held at the flagpole assembly area at 11:00 a.m. prior to volunteers being released to burial sections for wreath placement.

Parking coordinators will greet volunteers at the cemetery entrance and provide directions. Due to the high number of expected participants, carpooling is encouraged.

The event is held outdoors regardless of weather conditions, so dress in appropriate cold-weather clothing.