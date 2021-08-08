SAUK RAPIDS -- The Benton County Fair comes to a close Sunday night, but not before one more full day of activities, programs, and exhibits.

The annual Military Day Parade started at 11:00 a.m. beside the 4-H exhibit building. The program included the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, guest speaker Stearns County Commissioner Joe Perske, a brief parade through the fairgrounds, the 13 folds of the flag, a 5-gun salute, and taps.

Following its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Benton County Fair returned to central Minnesota for its 108th year in 2021.

After Sunday afternoon's activities including bingo, wild card tractor and ATV pulling, and live music from The Weekenders and Andy Austin, the six days of festivities wrap up at 5:00 p.m.

