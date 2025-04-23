Veterans Drive Lane Closures Canceled Due to Work Postponed

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Lane closures on Veterans Drive in St. Cloud have been canceled due to the utility work in that area being postponed.

Inside lane closures were planned between 25th Avenue North and 29th Avenue North.

The work was scheduled to begin this week and last until mid-May.

The city of St. Cloud says there is no rescheduled date for the work at this time.

