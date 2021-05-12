January 24, 1954 - May 10, 2021

Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Veronica M. Proell, 67, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Veronica was born on January 24, 1954 in the city of Ormoc within the Philippines. She married Kevin Proell on October 13, 1977. Veronica worked within the production line at Electrolux for many years, until their closing. She was a very social person who had many friends and loved to be around other people. Veronica enjoyed fishing, gambling and spending time with friends. Veronica’s world revolved around her 11 grandchildren whom she dearly loved. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Kevin of St. Cloud; children, Alexander Montesclaros, Dinna Montesclaros, Lee Proell of Pierz and Allen (Andrea) Proell of Grey Eagle; 11 grandchildren; many extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her in-laws, Arnold and Mildred Proell.