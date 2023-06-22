Vernon M. Curtis, 93, Waite Park

April 6, 1930 - June 20, 2023

Memorial services will be 11AM Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Community Park in Waite Park for Vernon Curtis, 93 of Waite Park who died Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate and burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be from 10-11AM Friday at the park in Waite Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Vernon was born April 6, 1930 in Maine Prairie Township to Theodore & Katherine (Neis) Curtis. He moved to Waite Park at the age of 5 and grew up there and lived his entire life there. He served his country in the United States Navy. He married Delores Eiynck on June 28, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Vernon worked at the Great Northern and Burlington Northern Railroad for 43 years until his retirement. He is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, Waite Park American Legion Post # 428, Moose Lodge, and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie # 622. He enjoyed spending time fishing, watching the Minnesota Twins, a cold beer and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Delores of Waite Park; children, Charles (Denise) of St. Cloud; William (Bonnie) of Rice; Shelly (Jeff) Scepaniak of Avon; Wayne of St. Cloud; Ken (Karin) of South Haven; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, August & Apolonia Eiynck, children, Claude, Pamela, Andy, brothers, Claude, Jerome, Richard, Edwin, Harold and Alfred.