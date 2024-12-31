Vernon Goebel, 82, St. Anthony

May 3, 1942 - December 30, 2024

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Vernon Goebel, age 82 of St. Anthony, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, January 6 at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Vernon died Monday at the Melrose Hospital after suffering a heart attack. There will be a visitation from 1-5:00 PM on Sunday, January 5, and again after 10:00 AM, on Monday at the church. St. Anthony parish prayers will be at 1:00 PM Sunday. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Vernon was born on May 3, 1942, in Albany, to Norbert and Theresa (Sand) Goebel. He grew up in the St. Anthony area and entered the U.S. Army in 1959. After his honorable discharge, Vernon returned to the St. Anthony area. He married Maxine Maier on October 9, 1965, in Sauk Rapids. The couple lived on their farm near Albany. Vernon farmed with his two other brothers, Elmer and Linus, on their family farm until he retired. Vernon particularly enjoyed maintaining the equipment and fieldwork. He loved to play Five Hundred with the neighbors and he had a great sense of humor; he enjoyed telling jokes and stories. He was also a licensed Auctioneer and did several charity auctions. Vernon was a dedicated member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church. He was also a member of the St. Anthony Knights of Columbus, the St. Anthony Men’s Group, and the Albany American Legion Post 482.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Maxine, St. Anthony; his children; Keith Goebel, Albany; Verna (Mark) Adamek, Minnetonka; Mary (Tom) Wilson, Glyndon and Kevin (Elise) Goebel, Red Wing. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Jonathan (Rachel) Wilson, Daniel Wilson, Joseph Wilson, Allison Adamek, Matthew Adamek, Bryce Goebel, and Kaisa Goebel, and 1 great-grandchild, Kennedy Wilson. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters; Mary Ann Vos, Waite Park; Elmer (Kathy) Goebel, Albany, Linus Goebel, Albany and Janice (Don) Warner, St. Joseph.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Brenda Goebel, and his brothers, Alvin Goebel and Charlie Goebel.