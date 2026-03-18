August 28, 1935 - March 12, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie C. Heinen, age 90 of Albany, will be held at 11 am Thursday, March 19th, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in rural Albany, MN.

Marie passed away on Thursday, March 12th, at her home in Albany, with her family by her side.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday, March 18th, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany, with parish prayers starting at 4 pm. There will also be a visitation at 10 am on Thursday at the church, with the Christian Women praying the rosary at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at the St. Anthony Parish Cemetery after the service.

Marie was born on August 28th, 1935, in Spring Hill Township to Anton and Appolonia (Hiltner) Wolbeck. She lived all her life in the area until she married Norbert Heinen on October 25th, 1969. Together, they farmed until retiring in 1995. Marie enjoyed gardening, especially her flowers, and cherished spending time with her family. She loved doing puzzles and dancing, particularly polka dancing. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the St. Anthony Christian Women.

Marie is survived by her children: John (Lori) Heinen of St. Joseph; Mary (Rick) Rosen of Albany; Ann (Ed) Willenbring of Richmond; Theresa (Joe) Ritter of Sauk Centre; Rita Lahr of St. Joseph; Darlene (Andrew) Vossen of Litchfield; Marlene (Mike) Seerup of Cottage Grove; 27 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norbert, in 2013, and his deceased wife, Marcella Fischer, in 1968; her sons, Donald and Ronald Heinen; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Heinen; her son-in-law, John Lahr; granddaughter Kaitlyn Berg; her brothers, Melvin and Elmer Wolbeck; and her sister, Leona Lashinski.

Special thanks to the compassionate care provided by CentraCare Hospice.