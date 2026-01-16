October 23, 1944 - January 9, 2026

Annette (Winn) Fisher, age 81, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2026, at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud, surrounded by her loved ones. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes of St. Cloud.

Annette was born on October 23, 1944, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Howard and Jane (Witworth) Winn.

On January 18, 1964, she was united in marriage to Emery C. Fisher in Pocatello, Idaho. Together, they shared more than five decades of marriage, raising their family while supporting Emery’s military career, which led them to live in many places over the years. Emery preceded her in death in 2016.

Annette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was the center of her life, and she took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandbaby, who was born this year.

Annette also had a lighthearted side that those close to her knew well. She loved her coffee and chocolate and never passed up either, especially when shared with family or friends. A lifelong dog lover, she found great joy and companionship in her canine friends. Annette enjoyed sewing and reading, but she was also remarkably handy. A self-taught and fearless problem-solver, she was a novice plumber and electrician who could fix or rebuild just about anything, often surprising those around her with her skill and determination — and if all else failed, she grabbed the duct tape.

She is survived by her sons, Emery Scott Fisher of St. Cloud and Everett H. Fisher (Misty) of Devils Lake, North Dakota; her daughter, Margaret Sonmor (Mike) of St. Cloud; her six grandchildren, Kayla Fisher (Andy Eglin), Elizabeth Sonmor (Wyatt Oxton), Addison Sonmor, Christopher Fisher, Sabrina Fisher, and Thomas Fisher; and her great-grandbaby, Emerie Kathryn Oxton.

She is also survived by her in-laws, Jamie Patterson (Chuck Otey), Beth Patterson, Bill Fisher, and Jim (Girley) Fisher, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Emery C. Fisher; her parents Howard and Jane (Witworth) Winn; and her siblings Myrna Combe, Barbara “Judy” Black, Pat Justice, Frank Winn, and Paul Winn.

Services for Annette will be held at a later date.