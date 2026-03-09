April 21, 1993 - February 27, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Joshua James Denstedt, age 32, unexpectedly passed away on February 27, 2026.

Joshua was born on April 21, 1993, in, Fridley, Minnesota. He later made his home in Minneapolis, where he spent much of his life.

Joshua will be remembered by those who knew him for his presence, his experiences in life, and the memories shared with family and friends. Joshua loved grilling,cooking, spending time out side working on cars . He loved his cat katie.

He is survived by his father, Sam Denstedt and his sister Samantha Denstedt and his niece sara Barrows.

Joshua was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl Thoreson.

Family and friends who knew Joshua are encouraged to remember him in their own way and keep his memory close in their hearts.

Details regarding services or memorial gatherings may be announced by the family at a later time.