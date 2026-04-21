June 14, 1925 - April 19, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Florentine Meier, age 100 of the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, died on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Florentine was born Sunday, June 14, 1925 on the family farm near New Munich. She was the 4th of 7 children to Mike and Margaret Boeckers. Florentine siblings included: Mary Wycoff (Les), Hildebrand (Luella), Casper (Eileen), Sister Anne O.S.B., Arnold (Lorraine), and Margaret (Norbert) Dockendorf.

On June 6, 1946, Florentine married Andrew Meier in New Munich. They cultivated land near Freeport, raised livestock and poultry for food, and gardened vegetables to preserve for the winter. They farmed until they moved to town in Albany.

Andrew passed away on January 21, 2000. Florentine then sold the house and moved to Fairway Ridge, then to Memory Lane, and finally to Mother of Mercy Nursing Home, where she passed away.

Florentine always greeted you with a gentle, warm smile. She enjoyed remembering life on the farm. Her faith was of utmost importance, and she loved the rosary on KASM. Florentine has inspired us all with her spirit of kindness, gentleness, and grace.