January 13, 1929 - May 22, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Thomas L. Quinn of St. Cloud, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 30th, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Tom died Friday, May 22nd, at Talamore Senior Living. There will be a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 am at St. Anthony’s in St. Cloud. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Tom was born January 13, 1929, in Cashton, WI, to Edward and Theresa Quinn. He served in the U.S. Army from 1947-1948. He married Donna Robinson on August 8, 1953. Tom worked in sales for over 40 years. He was in office product sales in La Crosse, WI, and became partner in Tri-State Office Products. He sold his shares of the business to his partners and took a Sales Representative position with Wilson Jones Company. He was in sales/management with Wilson Jones for 34 years before retiring. Tom and Donna had homes in La Crosse, Richfield, and Eagan until retiring to their lake home. They spent retirement years in Winter Haven, Florida, and their lake home on Lake Francis, until moving to St Cloud. Tom loved the outdoors; boating, fishing, hunting, and golfing.

Tom is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Steve (JoAnn) Quinn of Denair, CA, Randy Quinn of Rosemount, Shelley (Keith) Jans of Savage, Cindy (Joel) Streed of Pine Island, and Karyn (Pete) Jeffrey of Spicer. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; Stephanie, Patrick, Katie, Leslie (Jonathan), Tom (Amber), Taylor (Kimberly), Mitch, Alli (Jon), Chris (Grace), Nick (Ashley), and Sam (Sammi).

And 7 Great Grandchildren; Karson, Bennett, Hudson, Owen, Parker, Theo, Aurora.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sister; Jack Quinn, Ruth Prytarski, Robert Quinn, Paul Quinn, and David Quinn.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Croix Hospice.