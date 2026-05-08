November 23, 1950 – May 6, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Brenda Colleen Hesse, age 75, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother and great-grandmother, cherished sister, and loyal friend whose kindness and strength touched many lives.

She found joy in life’s simple pleasures — quilting beautiful creations for those she loved, reading a good book, completing word searches, traveling to new places, and most of all, spending time with her family. Her happiest moments were often those shared around the table, during family gatherings, or making memories with the people she loved most. One of her most famous sayings to the family was “just swing on in,” even if it was hours out of the way.

Though she feared heights, she never let it stop her from embracing adventure. She courageously stepped outside her comfort zone to hike the Grand Canyon, walk across high bridges, and even go zip-lining. Experiences that reflected her determination and willingness to fully experience life.

She was frugal to a fault, a trait she shared with her beloved husband, along with a healthy dose of stubbornness that became part of the family’s cherished stories and laughter over the years. Together, they built a life grounded in hard work, love, perseverance, and devotion to family.

She will be remembered for her quiet strength, caring heart, resilience, and the deep love she gave so freely to those around her. Her legacy lives on in the family she treasured and the memories that will forever be held close.

She is survived by her husband, Herb Hesse; her daughter, Leslie Wojtowicz (Greg); and her sons, Chris George (Jennifer) and Billy George (Kari). She is also survived by her stepchildren, Andrea Siegler (Josh), Adam Hesse (Jill), and Jennifer Haller (Michael).

Her grandchildren include Christian, Erin, Dylan, Joshua, Mitchell, Jordan, Tyler, Isabelle, Carson, Elizabeth, Isabella, Carter, Mason, Lydia, Katleyn, and Paige. She also has great-grandchildren: Faith, Jessi, Jackson, Andi, Zachary, Nolan, and Thorin.

Her siblings are Paul Leigh (Gail), Judy Leigh, Kenny Leigh (Karen), Ted Leigh (Liz), and Sandy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wanda and Wesley.

A celebration of life will take place on June 13 from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Event Center, 619 First Ave SE, Cold Spring, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Quiet Oaks Hospice.