February 4, 1927 - April 2, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Margaret A. Fautsch, age 99 of Opole, will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 9, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Margaret passed away at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care on April 2, 2026. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM at the church in Opole. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Margaret was born February 2, 1927, in Opole to Walter and Mary (Rudolph) Stanoch. She married Emerence Fautsch on June 24, 1946, in Opole, MN. The couple farmed together near Opole and raised their 6 children. Margaret was a member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Christian Women.

Margaret is survived by her children, Patricia Lehner, Mounds View; Sharon Fautsch, Elmdale; Joyce Eiynck, St. Joseph; Ronald Fautsch, Opole; Susan (Gene) Butkowski, Rice; Allen Fautsch, Elmdale; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and step-great-grandson, Weston.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Emerence in 2004; her brothers and sisters; Lucy Skwira, Helen Stanoch, Lorraine Sachs, Josie Dolan, Andy Stanoch, Claude Stanoch, Clarence Stanoch, Rosemary Marsolek, Alphone Stanoch, and an infant sister; as well as her sons-in-law, Ervin Eiynck and Frank Lehner.