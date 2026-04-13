July 22, 2013 - April 10, 202

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Cora L. Stock, age 12 of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 16, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. Burial will be in the Greenwald Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Cora died at her home on Friday morning from complications of Rett syndrome. There will be a visitation from 4:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, and 10:00-11:00 AM Thursday at St. Mary’s church in Upsala. Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes are making arrangements.

Cora was born July 22, 2013, in St. Cloud to Adam and Anita (Trisko) Stock. She lived outside of Holdingford with her parents, brother Joseph, and sister Elsie. She attended Holdingford School, where her journey ended in 7th grade.

Cora’s contagious smile lit up any room. She loved to laugh, smile, tell jokes, and jam to Raffi. She always had an ear to listen to and a hand to hold.

Cora was a huge supporter of her big brother playing football, shooting archery, and golf. She got so excited when he was shooting archery; she cheered out loud when everybody was silent, but nobody minded. She could also be found court side cheering her little sister on at volleyball or basketball, or giving her a burst of speed at the finish line of a race. She loved watching movies, being outside, and just hanging out with Joey and Elsie.

The bond she had with Grandpa Trisko is unforgettable. Many laughs, jokes, sayings, naps, and who knows what else will never be forgotten. They were two peas in a pod.

She had the brightest spirit imaginable and lit up any room she rolled into. She loved school and loved being included in class. Her teachers and classmates always included her and asked about her when she wasn’t around. Most of all, she loved being with Patty Jo, whether it was cruising with her wheels, listening to Raffi, watching movies, she loved every moment with Patty Jo. Many smiles, jokes, and belly laughs will always be remembered. Whether she was telling jokes in school, swimming, or making crafts, she was brightening everybody's day.

Cora had a love for adventure and was always with family. From dipping her toes in the Atlantic Ocean to the top of a 14er mountain. She loved short jaunts in the countryside and epic road trips through multiple states. She was there and cherished the experiences. She loved hiking, four-wheeling, biking, camping, and fishing. She was along for numerous open water and ice fishing adventures, from Two Rivers to 16 miles out on Lake of the Woods. Her favorite activity was cruising the lake and letting the wind blow through her hair. Fast or slow, big ship or little boat, you could tell by her smile and her laugh that she loved it.

Survivors include her parents, Adam and Anita Stock, her brother and sister, Joseph and Elsie Stock, all at home in Holdingford. She is also survived by her grandparents, Gerald and Linda Trisko of Greenwald, and Daniel and Debra Stock of Longville, and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

She is preceded in death by Cousins Danielle Johnson and Gabriella Freeman.

Special thanks to Holdingford School District, Stearns Benton Education, Morrison County Sheriff Department, Mayo Ambulance, Upsala First Responders, Dr. Avery of Family Medical Center- Little Falls, Minnesota Epilepsy Group, and many other medical facilities and professionals.

In honor of Cora and her bright, beautiful spirit, please wear bright colored clothing to her service.