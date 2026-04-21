September 1, 1945 - April 19, 2026

Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Michael, "Mike" Odden, 80, of Holdingford, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2026, surrounded by his close family. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Michael was also a lifelong educator, accomplished artist, and dedicated community leader whose influence extended across generations.

Mike was born on September 1, 1945, in Tioga, North Dakota. He pursued his passion for both learning and creativity at Minot State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He began and ended his teaching career at Holdingford High School as an art teacher after more than three decades until his retirement in 1999.

Throughout his years in education, Mike inspired hundreds of students to explore their creativity and think independently. Known by many as the "cool teacher", his classroom was a space where curiosity and artistic expression were encouraged and valued.

Following his teaching career, Mike brought his analytical mindset and intellectual curiosity to a second professional chapter, working for 13 years as a research analyst at TopRank Marketing, a B2B marketing agency based in Minneapolis.

Mike was committed to bettering his community, serving on the Holdingford City Council for 20 years and as a founding member of both the Holdingford Jaycees and the Holdingford Historical Society. His involvement in the arts extended beyond his personal work through his service on the Central Minnesota Arts Board and his participation in the Resurrected Artists theatre group for many years.

A highly versatile and prolific artist, Mike worked across a wide range of mediums throughout his life, including pottery, metal sculpture, drawing, and knife making. In his later years, he focused on painting, developing a distinctive body of work that was exhibited in galleries throughout Minnesota. His art reflected a deep exploration of materials, form, and imagination.

His creativity also found expression in more unconventional ways. In midlife, Mike enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and became known among friends for customizing motorcycle tanks with one notable piece featuring the image of King Tutankhamen done in gold leaf. Whether in the classroom, the studio, or completing home landscaping and remodeling projects for his adoring wife, he approached every pursuit with curiosity and craftsmanship.

Mike also contributed to the literary arts, co-publishing Minnesota Fantasy Review, a science fiction and horror magazine that showcased his interest in storytelling and independent creative expression.

Above all, Mike was a beloved family man. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth; his children, Lee, Tiffany, and Christopher; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. His family was at the center of his life, and he will fondly be remembered for the wagon rides he gave his grandchildren to the "push-up store", the depth of his kindness, and the generosity of his encouragement.

Michael leaves behind a legacy defined by creativity, service, and meaningful impact on his family, his students, his community, and the broader arts landscape in Central Minnesota.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 1st, 2026, at Art in Motion in Holdingford.