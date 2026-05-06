April 20, 1957 – May 2, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Steven Privratsky, 69, of Hettinger, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones.

Steven was born on April 20, 1957, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Steve and Minnie (Binstock) Privratsky. He was raised on the family farm, where he learned the value of hard work, dedication, and family values that he carried with him throughout his life. On June 3, 1977, Steven married the love of his life, Lori Lien, and together they were blessed with three sons: Scott, Mark, and Jason.

Steven was a proud farmer and dedicated many years to raising cattle, planting fields, and cutting hay. Farming was more than a livelihood; it was a way of life he deeply cherished. Steven was also a car enthusiast and a mechanic at heart, and in 1999, he opened Steve’s Service Plus, where he became the town’s trusted mechanic. He took great pride in his work and truly enjoyed visiting with customers, sharing stories, and lending a helping hand.

Above all, Steven’s greatest joy was his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, creating special memories and turning the farm into an “amusement park” with tractor, truck, and skid steer rides. Over the past five years, living closer to family in Minnesota was a true blessing. He treasured attending his grandchildren’s activities and being present for the moments that mattered most.

Steven is survived by his loving wife, Lori; his children, Scott (Carmen) Privratsky of Rice, MN, Mark (Sarah) Privratsky of Eden Prairie, MN, and Jason (Kristin) Privratsky of Grant, MN; seven grandchildren, Makenna, Grant, Benjamin, Luke, Caleb, Logan, and Nolan; his siblings, Delores (Harold) Messmer, Lewis (Linda) Privratsky, Larry Privratsky, Mary Kay (Allen) Whitehead, Debbie (Roy) Hofland, and Jeff Privratsky; and his in-laws, Tony (Bev) Volesky, Sharon (Denis) Wells, Donna Lien, Sandra Lien, Lyle (Pat) Lien, Ruth Klein, Alton (Tammy) Lien, Rita (Bill) Frank, Kevin (Terri) Lien, Carla (Jim) Messer, and Curtis Lien. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Minnie (Binstock) Privratsky; his sister, Betty Jane Volesky; his in-laws, Harold and Dorothy (Shern) Lien, and Linda Privratsky; and his nieces and nephews, Rhonda Starling, Dustin Perfett, Cody Perfett, and Corie Lien.

Steven will be remembered for his strong work ethic, kind heart, and deep love for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, 3013 Roosevelt Road, St. Cloud, Minnesota. A second Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026, at Hettinger Lutheran Church, 904 2nd Avenue South, Hettinger, North Dakota, with visitation at 10:00 AM and funeral service at 11:30 AM, with fellowship and burial to follow.