July 28, 1934 - April 6, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Kathleen “Kay” Marie Carlson, age 91, of Ham Lake, MN, passed away April 6, 2026. The Requiem Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be in the St. Edward Parish Cemetery in Elmdale. There will be a luncheon at the church in Elmdale afterwards. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Monday, April 13, and 10-10:30 AM on Tuesday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Kay was born July 28, 1934, in Winona to Felix and Kathryn (Voelker) Feuling. She grew up in Plainview. She graduated from St. Mary’s College in Winona. Her college summers were spent working at the world-famous Wall Drug in South Dakota. After college, she taught high school biology in Jordan until she married. Kay was united in marriage with Ralph Carlson on October 19, 1957, in Plainview. They settled in Minneapolis and moved to Little Falls in 1966. They were blessed with 13 children. Kay was an avid gardener, bringing countless joy to many with her gift of flowers. She taught catechism classes for many years, with a special focus on preparing children for their First Holy Communion. She began working for her brother Bob after he started Westside Liquor in Little Falls. She retired at age 80.

Kay’s Catholic faith and her family were the most important things in her life. She had a devout prayer life that included going to weekday mass as often as possible, rosaries, and as much prayer as she could fit into her days. She was always concerned with the welfare of others and had kind words for all. She was grateful to Almighty God for everything in her life. She enjoyed playing cards and visiting with family and friends. She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.

Kay is survived by her 11 children, Joe Carlson, Sauk Centre; Mary Masog, Blaine; Anne Slagle, Hugo; Tom Carlson, Blaine; Peter (C.J.) Carlson, Forest Lake; John (Pam) Carlson, Anoka; Matthew Carlson, Pennsylvania; Therese (J.D.) Angele, Ham Lake; Fr. Michael Carlson, Madrid, Spain; Marie (Chad) Svitak, St. Michael; and Christopher Carlson, Blaine, in-laws, Linda (Bob) Feuling of Rice MN, Barb (Mike) Suhre of Nelson WI, and David and Julie (Carlson) Hartung of Stillwater MN as well as 44 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, in 1998; her sons, Jim and Paul Carlson; her parents, Felix and Kathryn Feuling; and her brothers, Mike and Bob Feuling.