January 17, 1955 - May 28, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Irmgard “Irma” Veronica Lanier (Beckmann), age 71, of Avon, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, Minnesota, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on January 17, 1955, in Kevelaer, Germany, Irma was the cherished daughter of Johannes and Julia Beckmann (Zimmermann). She immigrated to the United States with her family in 1957 and later settled in rural Stearns County, where she grew up at the end of a mile-long dirt road surrounded by 120 acres of open fields and woods to explore. Her childhood, filled with farm animals, pets, and wildlife, nurtured a deep and lasting love of animals and nature. It was not uncommon to find her caring for young birds, a family of flying squirrels, or any injured animal in need.

Irma graduated from Apollo High School in St. Cloud, Minnesota, in 1973. Over the years, she pursued interests in forestry, elementary education, plumbing, and the many lessons life had to offer. As a young woman, she enjoyed riding horses with friends, wandering the woods, spending time among the animals, relaxing at the beach, and listening to live music.

Irma was a constant source of love, laughter, and support. Her vibrant spirit and kindness left a lasting mark on everyone who knew her. Her adventurous nature led her to experience life in northern Minnesota, California, Arizona, and Louisiana before she returned to the Avon area. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, a loving sister, fun-loving aunt, and a beloved child of God.

She is survived by her children, Jacob and Gabrielle; her grandchildren, Cadence, Isabelle, Harper, Carson, Alyiah, and Julie; devoted siblings, Maria Danna, Irene (Craig) Richie, John (Peggy) Beckmann, and David (Rebecca) Beckmann; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johannes and Julia, brother-in-law Joseph Danna, and nephew Jared Johnson.

A celebration of Irma’s life will be held at 1:00 pm on June 13, 2026, at 1024 Hamlet Dr. South in Avon, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Quiet Oaks Hospice House at https://quietoakshospicehouse.org/.