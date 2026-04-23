May 24, 1931 - April 20, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Delores Helen Voss of Holdingford, Minnesota died last Monday very peacefully at the Centra Care Melrose Hospital surrounded by loving family. She was just short of turning 95 years old.

Delores was born May 24,1931 in St. Anna to Leo and Helen (Schulte) Jarmuzek. She had nine brothers and sisters. She was the second oldest of the children. Delores attended St. Anna school through grade 7 and then transferred to Albany for the eight grade. An unfortunate accident from jumping off a shed with her friends (boys, mostly) resulted in a fractured arm which sent her to the Gillette Children's Hospital driven by her doctor from Melrose hospital at the time.

Delores stayed there for 3 months rehabiliating and being tutored. And, yes, that same doctor brought her back home due to transportation issues at the time.

As a growing young lady, she was hired out for babysitting and cooking for farm families When she met a handsome Vos boy (spelling at the time) at the St. Anna Ballroom, he chased and finally caught her. Vernon and Delores married on February 7, 1950, lived in Albany for a bit, then moved to their forever home in Holdingford. Delores stayed home to raise their kids but eventually applied as a cook for St. John's University and continued for 34 years liking the breakfast shift and fellow cooks.

Delores and Vern were happy to live in Holdingford and added on housing sections as well as kids. Through the years Delores enjoyed camping, water skiing, family get-togethers especially as the nuclear family grew with more smiley faces. She traveled more with her kids/families both in Minnesota, a couple of cruises, and to Cancun, Mexico. Her expression after being asked to come along, "why not?" Delores was always the one family member everyone loved to greet and hug. Smiling and laughing was just her disposition all the way to the end of her precious life.

Delores is survived by her children: Vern Jr (Bery) St. Joseph; Linda Theisen (Dan) St. Joseph; Sandy (Dan) Sowada, St.Anna; Terry (Sheila) Sartell; Jeff, Sartell; Russell (Sarah) Sartell; Greg (Nancy) Sauk Rapids; Tim (Peggy) Sauk Rapids, also daughter-in-law Cathy Voss, Little Falls; sister Marie Angulski, Coon Rapids;and many very active grand children, great grandkids, and great great grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Vernon Sr. (2008), daughter Ruby (2013), grand son Ryan Voss (2016) , son Kevin (2002), and 8 Jarmuzek siblings with brother-in-law Ed Angulski recently deceased.

The Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated Monday, April 27 at the Church of All Saints-St. Mary's (ASSM) in Holdingford at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon on April 26 from 2-5 pm at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home with another brief visitation one hour before services on Monday at the Church.

The Delores Voss family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to Melrose Hospital for excellent care during her short stay. Dr. Chmieleski and nurses enjoyed that little lady. Thanks to the Holdingford Rescue Team who came out a few times for all those serious falls/fractures she sustained especially the fall down those vertical basement steps a few years ago. Hugs to the helpful, caring neighbors bearing treats, an extra hand, and those fresh flowers Karen Larsen ad Jennifer Majeski; the Eucharistic Ministers from each Sunday (ASSM) for ministry and caring visits each Sunday.

Delores' parting message to her Voss children was "I love you all. Think happy thoughts of me." Nice message to everyone who touched her life.