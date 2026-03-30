September 12, 1941 - March 26, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Celebrating a Life of Love, Strength, and Laughter

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Jake Rausch, who died suddenly at his home on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the age of 84.

Born in St. Cloud, MN, on September 12, 1941, to Charles and Genevieve (Genz), Jake lived a life marked by love, strength, and dedication. He married Mary Krippner on April 18, 1970, at St. Anthony’s in St. Cloud, and together they built a life first in Rice, MN, then in St. Cloud, before settling in Clearwater, MN. Jake owned and operated a mobile home repair company, later working as a truck driver for Brown Wilbert Company in St. Cloud.

Jake was known for his strong presence, his generous heart, and his unwavering commitment to doing things the right way. He took pride in giving his best to everything and everyone he loved, often using his favorite word—“perfect”—not because he demanded flawlessness, but because he believed in striving for excellence. His sense of humor, love for storytelling, and infectious laughter left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

He cherished his family above all else, delighting in time spent camping, watching old westerns and WWF, and most of all, encouraging shenanigans and laughter with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jake’s bold spirit was reflected in his favorite color, red, and his family invites all who attend his Celebration of Life to wear red in his honor.

Jake is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughters, Stacie (Tony) Woods, Tonia (Shawn) Makarrall, Tabitha (Lance) Voigt, and April (Shawn) Bechthold; grandchildren, Myah (Nate) Middendorf, Gabriella (Austin) Hanson, Luke Woods, Caleb (Tabitha) Clyne, Kennady Clyne, Karly Clyne, Levi Voigt, Vaughn Voigt, and Arianna Bechthold; great-grandchildren, Raegan Middendorf, Runar Hanson, River Clyne, and baby Middendorf due this summer. He is also survived by his siblings, Gail Meyer, Tom (Gayle) Rausch, Jim (Markie) Rausch, Ron (Jeanne) Rausch, Dave Rausch, Nancy Thompson, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Genevieve; brothers, Charlie and Barry; and sisters, Ione, Joyce, Linda, and Mary.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Jake’s life on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at the St. Augusta Legion, beginning at 3:00 PM. Please join us to remember an amazing man, share stories, and honor a life well lived, and to join us for dinner and cash bar. Jake will be deeply missed and forever loved.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.