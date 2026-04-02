Lloyd Buttweiler, 87, Albany

December 22, 1938 - December 24, 2025

Brenda Buttweiler, 86, Albany

March 4, 1939 - January 9, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the lives of Lloyd and Brenda Buttweiler, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 11, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM at the church until the time of the service. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Lloyd Buttweiler, age 87, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2025, and his beloved wife, Edith “Brenda” Buttweiler (née Hayward), passed away peacefully on January 9, 2026, both at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.

Lloyd was born on December 22, 1938, in Collegeville, Minnesota, to Eberhard “Hardy” and Catherine (Douvier) Buttweiler. Brenda was born on March 4, 1939, in Lucknow, India, during the British Raj, to Frederick and Lucy Hayward. Though they began their lives worlds apart, their paths would ultimately cross in England, where Lloyd was stationed during his service in the United States Air Force.

Brenda’s early years were shaped by the challenges of World War II, including a dangerous journey to England and the bombing of her London neighborhood. After her family home was destroyed, they relocated to the village of Whittington. These experiences helped form her strength, resilience, and deep compassion for others. She later attended boarding school, where she developed a love for art, adventure, and learning. At the age of 16, she converted to Catholicism, a faith that remained central throughout her life.

Lloyd proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years after enlisting on March 12, 1956. During his time in England, he met Brenda at a dance near the base. On their first date, Brenda cleverly left her handbag in Lloyd’s car to ensure she would see him again—a small gesture that led to a lifelong love story. They were married on October 7, 1961, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Reading, England, beginning a devoted partnership that spanned 64 years.

Following Lloyd’s retirement from the military, they made their home in Albany, Minnesota, where they raised their four children. Lloyd later worked in the Food Service Department at St. John’s University until his retirement. In 1998, Lloyd and Brenda moved to New Mexico, where they enjoyed 19 years surrounded by the beauty of the mountains before returning to Minnesota.

Together, they built a life centered on family, faith, and service. They shared a love of travel, camping, fishing, gardening, baking, and exploring the world—whether on road trips across the United States or travels throughout Europe. Lloyd was known for his strong work ethic, generosity, and love of fixing and building things, often spending time in his garage working on projects. Brenda was known for her no-nonsense wit, creativity, and steady perseverance. She was a gifted artist and enjoyed sketching, painting, embroidery, and knitting, often sharing her creations with loved ones.

Both Lloyd and Brenda were deeply committed to serving others. Lloyd volunteered countless hours at local food pantries and with his grandson’s Boy Scout troop. Brenda dedicated her time to numerous causes, including supporting immigrant families, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, CCD, local schools, Boy Scouts, NAMI, and various food pantries. She was also a lifelong advocate for mental health, always emphasizing compassion, dignity, and understanding.

Lloyd and Brenda were devoted to their family and are survived by their children, Mark Weiler of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sharon Buttweiler of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Denise (Jason) Sesler of Allen, Texas; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Brenda is also survived by her brothers, Bob Hayward of Sydney, Australia, and Bill Hayward of Weymouth, England.

They were preceded in death by their son, Gary (2011); Lloyd’s parents and siblings, Mary Lou Raden, Ken Buttweiler, Delores Lorsung, and Dora Groth; and Brenda’s parents and brothers, Reginald and John Hayward.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Mother of Mercy Nursing Home and Moments Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Brenda’s favorite charity, NAMI.