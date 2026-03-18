August 5, 1964 - March 2, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Thomas “Tom” Aaron Hiivala (61) of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, March 2nd, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN.

Tom lived life with a big heart and a sense of humor. A lifelong Minnesotan, he was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 5, 1964 to Florence Meade and Charles Hiivala. Tom graduated from Jefferson High School in Alexandria (class of 1982), where he played varsity football and was elected by his classmates to deliver the graduation address. He had a natural gift for connecting with people and never met a stranger.

Tom dedicated his career to helping others. After serving as a conductor on Amtrak for over 20 years, he became the owner of Kozy Transportation where he helped thousands in the community receive medical transportation and care.

Beyond his career, he found joy in simplicity and balance. Tom made his home in the St. Cloud area. He loved spending time at his lake property with his love, Bonnie, playing in the dirt with his bobcat, and golfing 9+ holes daily during the season with his family. He was known for his quiet kindness and was first to shovel neighbors out after a snowstorm or making sure people had safe rides home. He had a heart of purple and gold and an unwavering loyalty to Minnesota sports teams no matter their record (SKOL). His memory lives on through his four children, three grandchildren, and the community of family and friends who love him dearly.

He is lovingly remembered by his life partner Bonnie, children Breanne (Paul), Braeten (Renae), Brooke (Jacob), and August (Cici), his siblings Lori (Bob), Jeff (Tammy), Brad (Trish), Bob, Jason (Roxanne), sisters-in-law Linda and Julie, mother of his children Mari, grandchildren Finley, Jack, and Florence, as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Flossie and Chuck, and his brothers Chuck and Steve.

A celebration of life will be held during golf opener. In lieu of flowers, his family wishes to direct charitable donations to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN.