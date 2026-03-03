March 1, 1963 - March 1, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Matthew James Pilarski, affectionately known as “Woody,” will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Church of All Saints – Saint Hedwig, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 AM at the church. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Matthew “Woody” Pilarski passed away on March 1, 2026, at the age of 63. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Matthew was born on March 1, 1963, in Little Falls, MN, to the late Raymond and Apolonia (Feia) Pilarski.

Matthew grew up in the Holdingford area, where he attended school and graduated before discovering his lifelong passion for cabinetry—a craft that earned him his beloved nickname. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, particularly deer hunting and fishing, and was an active member of St. Hedwig’s Church in Holdingford.

He is survived by his siblings, Yvonne Litchy of Avon; Rodney (LouAnne) Pilarski of Holdingford; Laura (Joe) Posch of Holdingford; and Ardele (Bruce) Harren of Avon, along with many nieces and nephews who will fondly remember him.

Matthew was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond (“Ray”) and Apolonia (“Apples”); siblings James, Jeffery, Cynthia, and Joyce; brothers-in-law, Allen Litchy and Dick Majeski; and nephew Adam Majeski.

Matthew will be remembered for his craftsmanship, love of the outdoors, and the warmth and humor he brought to all who knew him.