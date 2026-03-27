September 5, 1930 - March 25, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Marcella R. Warzecha, age 95 of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, March 30, at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendell. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Marcella died on Wednesday at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House. There will be a visitation from 4-7:00 PM Sunday, March 29, and again after 10:00 AM Monday at the church in St. Wendel. St. Columbkille Parish Prayers will be at 5:30 PM on Sunday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Marcella was born September 5, 1930, in St. Wendell Township to Stanley and Mary (Solarz) Struzyk. She married Frank Warzecha on October 18, 1955. Marcella supported Frank in the development of the Holdingford Blacksmith Shop that became Polar Tank and Lake State Industries. Marcella was a homemaker, raising their four children. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. She was a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church and the St. Columbkille Christian Women.

Marcella is survived by her children, Robert (Debra) Warzecha, Holdingford; Daniel (Beverly) Warzecha, St. Stephen; Eugene (Beverly) Warzecha, Harvey, ND; and Karen (Jefferie) Butler, Bowlus. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren on the way, and her sister, Angeline Kostreba, Rice.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2015, her brothers, Thomas Struzyk, Edward Struzyk, Louis Struzyk, Tony Struzyk, Walter Struzyk, Alphonse Struzyk, and Stanley Struzyk.

Memorials are preferred to Serenity Place or Quiet Oaks Hospice.

A special thank you to the staff at Serenity Place on 7th, St. Croix Hospice, and Quiet Oaks Hospice.