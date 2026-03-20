October 24, 1973 - March 18, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Trevor J. Stewart, age 52 of Big Lake, will be 10:30 AM, Friday, March 27th, at the St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Trevor collapsed unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 18th, while doing his routine workout at the gym. There will be a visitation at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 26th, and again after 9:00 AM, Friday, before the procession to the services at the church in St Augusta at 10:30 AM. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Trevor was born on October 24, 1973, to Al and Emily (O’Keefe) Stewart. He grew up in St. Augusta, graduating from Tech High School in 1992 and attending the St. Cloud Vocational School after high school. Trevor worked with his dad at Structural Buildings right out of high school, and following his father’s entrepreneurial spirit, eventually went off to start up his own business, GTX Garage Tech X-Treme in St. Cloud, doing custom floor coating. He married Amanda Monnens on September 1, 2022 (9/1/2022), in Stillwater. (A special date for Trevor with his race car number being 91 and his father’s number being 22) The couple moved to Big Lake in 2021. Trevor’s hobbies consisted of, but definitely not limited to; improving things with his own hands and always making them better, riding bike, snowmobiling, auto racing, and most of all spending time outdoors with his family. He was a member of the CMBA (Central Minnesota Builders Association) and participated in a lot of community service, as well as being the Rookie of the Year Sponsor for Wissota Auto Racing for several years. Trevor grew up at the local dirt racetracks, where the Stewart family was very involved for over 20 years, and eventually found himself in the driver’s seat of a national A.S.A. (American Speed Association) team that was run right out of his father’s shop in St. Augusta, MN.

Trevor is survived by his wife, Amanda, of Big Lake; his children, Olivia (Cole) Hause, San Antonio, Texas; Ryken (Abby Nelson) Stewart, Plymouth, and Weston Stewart, Big Lake. He is also survived by his parents, Emily Stewart, St. Cloud, and Al (Kara Roth) Stewart, Clear Lake; brothers, Chad (Lindsey) Stewart, Clearwater, and Luke (Nici) Stewart, Clear Lake. He also leaves behind his 6 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.