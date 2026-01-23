March 8, 1939 - January 19, 2026

Cornelius “Casey” John Lolkus, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2026, at the age of 86, following complications from myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Casey was born on March 8, 1939, in the family home in Chandler, Minnesota, to John and Henrietta (Bandstra) Lolkus. Raised in Chandler, he attended both public and parochial schools and graduated with honors from Chandler High School. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith.

From a young age, Casey was active and hardworking. He participated in baseball, basketball, track, and fast-pitch softball. During his high school years, he worked in the family business, in construction, and alongside local farmers during harvest—early experiences that reflected his work ethic and connection to rural life.

Casey pursued higher education at the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City for one year before continuing his studies at South Dakota State University. He ultimately completed his education in 1962 at DeVry College in Chicago, Illinois, earning a degree in electrical engineering.

In 1961, while in Chandler, Casey met Cecelia “Sis” Balstad as she was visiting her sister and brother-in-law at the Chandler Air Force Base. The two were married on June 1, 1962, at the Chandler Christian Reformed Church. They were married for 63 years and raised four children together: Ralo, Rory, Ryan, and Robyn. Their son Rory, who had special needs, remained a central part of their lives.

In January 1962, Casey began his professional career with North American Aviation in California, where he worked in environmental testing on major defense and aerospace projects. His work included contributions to the Minuteman missile, Hound Dog missile, the XB-70 bomber, the Apollo program, and other military equipment.

When his father’s health declined, Casey and Sis returned to Minnesota, where Casey assisted with and eventually assumed ownership of the family business, Lolkus Plumbing and Heating. He operated and expanded the business for more than 30 years, when he began transitioning operations to his son, Ralo.

In addition to his professional work, Casey dedicated himself to public service as a member of the Chandler Fire Department for 30 years, including eight years as fire chief.

In 1992, their home was destroyed by an F-5 tornado that devastated much of Chandler. Following this loss, Casey, Sis, and Rory relocated to Pipestone, Minnesota. There, Casey began a second career in education, teaching fire training for 15 years at Southwestern Technical College. He also played a significant role in firefighter and rescue training through the Minnesota State Fire Training Program, traveling throughout Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, and Wisconsin to provide instruction.

Family time was important to Casey. The family took many trips together, including several month-long journeys across the United States in their maxi van.

An active man throughout his life, Casey continued playing fast-pitch softball well into adulthood. He also enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, ice fishing, spearing fish, and trap shooting with his sons. He especially cherished pheasant and deer hunting with his boys and extended family. Known for his quick wit and easy humor, Casey was rarely without a joke and often used humor to put others at ease, particularly when meeting someone new.

Casey is survived by his wife, Cecelia “Sis” (Balstad) Lolkus; his sons, Ralo (Jennie) Lolkus of Chandler and Ryan (Tricia) Lolkus of Safety Harbor, Florida; his daughter, Robyn (Steve) Bright of Sartell, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Brandon (Emmie) Lolkus, Ashlee (James) Sherrill, Cole Bright, Carter Bright, Keegan Lolkus, and Morgan Lolkus; and five great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Henrietta Lolkus; his sister, Katheryne (Dick) Struiksma; and his beloved son, Rory Lolkus.

Funeral services and burial will take place at Chandler Memorial Cemetery in Chandler, Minnesota. Additional service details will be announced at a later time.