March 13, 1931 - January 16, 2026

via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home

Duane W. Sorensen, age 94, passed away January 16, 2026, in St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Duane was born in Bozeman, Montana, on March 13, 1931 (Friday the thirteenth) to Harry and Edith (McEntee) Sorensen. In 1936, Duane and his family, his twin brother Douglas, and his parents, moved to Wayzata, Minnesota. In 1938, the family bought a 110-acre farm near Hamel. Duane’s last seven years of elementary school were in a one-room school. He attended Wayzata High School and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in accounting. Following graduation, Duane entered a two-year tour in the Army. After completing his time in the Army, he joined the Minnesota National Guard until receiving relief in 1961 with the rank of Captain. Duane was employed as an accountant for six years and obtained his CPA certificate. Much of the time in accounting was at banks, and in 1962, Duane entered banking for his professional years and was president of three banks. While in the Army, he married Charlotte Illa at the Catholic Chapel at Fort Ord, California. Duane enjoyed University of Minnesota sports, Minnesota Twins, and Vikings games. On April 21, 1961, he attended the first game the Twins played in Minnesota.

Duane is survived by his son Richard of Andover, daughter Diane (Don) Schaffer of Ankeny, Iowa, and son Scott (Cindy) of Eagan. He was also survived by his six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Sorensen, parents Harry and Edith Sorensen, and twin brother, Douglas Sorensen.