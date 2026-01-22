May 21, 1939 - January 20, 2026

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

Russell Lee Riley, 86, a beloved husband, father, granddad, schoolteacher, baritone player, master woodworker, and lifelong collector of treasures and stories, passed away in St. Cloud on January 20, 2026, after spending his last several weeks in the peace and companionship of his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Russell was born May 21, 1939, in Madelia, Minnesota, to Walter Lee Riley, a rural mail carrier, and Nina Edith Massey Riley, a first-grade teacher. Russell left Madelia to receive his B.S. in Physics from Hamline University in 1961, earned a Master's in Science Education from the University of the South in Sewanee, TN, and eventually became an educator for over 40 years.

Russ, as he was called by friends, began his teaching career in Belgrade, Minnesota, where he served as a science teacher and AV director. In 1963, he moved to St. Cloud and went on to become chair of the Science Department for North Junior High School. For years to follow, Russ became “Mr. Riley” to many of Saint Cloud’s young learners, helping them develop the habits of curiosity and analysis that would serve them well - and tolerating their occasional failures to turn off Bunsen burners or not drop test tubes.

Teaching also led Russ to his wife, Patricia. After meeting as fellow schoolteachers, Russ and Pat were married on December 18, 1971, and went on to raise three children. Russ retired from teaching in 1996, but not one to slow down, went on to work for Education Minnesota, where he spent over 10 years negotiating for and defending the benefits and rights of public school teachers across the state.

Russ’ curiosity extended well beyond the classroom. A devoted collector of old-fashioned cars and other antiques, he had a gift for seeing history and meaning in everyday objects. He taught himself to become a highly skilled woodworker, fashioning dining tables, credenzas, and other heirlooms for his family from his backyard woodworking sanctuary. Russ also devoured books of every sort, leaving bulging bookcases that reflected his varied interests. And his car license plates still show his ham radio operator handle.

An avid storyteller, Russ had a remarkable gift for bringing moments to life. Whether sharing memories from his travels, recounting family history, or spinning a humorous tale, he had an audience wherever he went.

Above all else, Russ was committed to his family. He approached family life with the same thoughtfulness and spirit of teaching and curiosity he brought to every craft—always ready with a gentle joke, a patient explanation, or a beautifully-made object. Relying on the driving lessons his father gave him at age 9, Russ enjoyed taking cross-country trips with Pat and the children, and later, his grandchildren. The frequent road trips commonly took them “off the beaten path.” When not on the road, he made good use of his varied camping equipment and enjoyed spending time at Minnesota’s state parks and at Big Turtle Lake near Bemidji.

Russ is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Pat; his children, Meghan (Omar Syed) of Houston, TX, Patrick (Erin) of Wrenshall, MN, and Caitlin (Ryan Bell) of Hendersonville, NC; his grandchildren, Sofia and Gabriel Syed and Jack and Isabel Riley; and his many nieces and nephews spread around the country. He was preceded in death by his parents and his dear sister Charlotte Nelson. His family and circle of friends will remain enriched by his wisdom, stories, optimism, and wry humor.

Russ’ family will hold a celebration of his life in St. Cloud this spring. Memorial gifts in Russ’ honor may be made to the Parks and Trails Council of Minnesota (https://www.parksandtrails.org/support/donate), 275 4th St. E, Suite 250, Saint Paul, MN 55101, or the Education Minnesota Foundation for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, 41 Sherburne Ave., St. Paul, MN 55103.