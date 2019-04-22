Vernold J. “Dick” Keller, 88, St. Augusta

September 27, 1930 - April 19, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Vernold J. “Dick” Keller, age 88, of St. Augusta, who passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud with military honors.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. and the V.F.W. Post #428 ritual will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Dick was born on September 27, 1930 in Jacobs Prairie to John and Margaret (Schreifels) Keller. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Dick married Carol Schwinden on October 27, 1951 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was employed as a Carman for the Burlington Northern Railroad for over 37 years, retiring in 1988. During this time, he also worked as cement work finisher. Dick was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud V.F.W. Granite Post #428, V.F.W Honor Guard, V.F.W. Post #428 Grannetts Drum and Bugle Core, Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, the Knights of Columbus Council #961, NARVE, and the Eagles Aerie #622.

He enjoyed wood working, making bird houses, camping, fishing, bird watching, lawn care, playing cards with friends and family. Dick especially loved all the time spent with his family.

Dick is survived by his children, Karla Ehlinger of St. Augusta, Jeffrey (Linda) of Dalton, Lori (Mark) Jordet of St. Augusta, and Lisa (Terry Kazeck) Keller of Sauk Rapids; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife in 2018; son-in- law, Bill Ehlinger; brothers, Clarence, Vernon, Wendelin “Windy”; sisters, Loretta Kremers, Isabella Markfort, Claudia Tidd, Evelyn Markfort, Adeline Schaefer, and Doreen Fleichhacker.

A Special Thank You to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital Oncology and ICU for the all the wonderful care given to Dick.