Vego Jon Larson, 64, Watkins

November 24, 1958 - May 29, 2023

Vego Jon Larson, age 64, of Watkins, passed away on May 29, 2023 at Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins. A funeral service will take place June 7, 2023 at Glendorado Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN at 12 noon. Visitation will be from 11:00 – 12:00 at the church. Rev. Shari Routh will officiate. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Service with dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Vego Jon Larson was born in St. Cloud on November 24, 1958 to Vego G. and Dorothy M. (Kruger) Larson. He attended school in Foley until he moved to Reston, Virginia. There he attended Herndon High School in Herndon, Virginia and graduated in 1977. Upon his return to Minnesota he attended St. Cloud Vocational Technical School. Later he worked at Volkmuth Printing and a photography studio. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting trips to Montana in his younger years. He also possessed an encyclopedic memory for old Western movies. He will be remembered for a keen sense of humor and dry wit, he enjoyed spending time together with family and friends.

He is survived by his sister Linda (Richard) Virden, nephew Andrew Virden and step-daughter Angie Chavez.

He is preceded in death by his parents.