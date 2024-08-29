Vandalism to a Business in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department are reporting a vandalism on the 9000 block of Willow Creek Road in Maine Prairie Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says over $15,000 in vandalism was done to the business there. Damage was done on the building and grounds. The report was taken by the Stearns County Sheriff's Department on August 25.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.