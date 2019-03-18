Vance B. Simonson, 90, Spicer

April 2, 1928 - March 17, 2019

Funeral Services celebrating the life of Vance B. Simonson, 90, of Spicer will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Nordland Lutheran Church in rural Paynesville. Pastor Mark Kopka will officiate. Vance passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Koronis Manor in Paynesville. Burial will be in Nordland Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 12 Noon on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Vance was born on April 2, 1928 in Irving Township, Kandiyohi County to Olaf and Mabel (Sjolie) Simonson. He attended country school less than a mile away through eighth grade at Atwater High School. In his early years, Vance worked for a farmer in Redwood Falls and also drove milk truck for New London Creamery. Together with his brother, Lowell, Vance farmed in Spicer until his retirement in 2007. He married Carol Lundebrek on September 10, 1982 in Watertown, South Dakota and together they raised their son, Randall. Vance was a member of Nordland Lutheran where he was baptized and confirmed in 1941. He was also a member of National Farmers Organization and later the Farmers Union.

Vance enjoyed tinkering with his tractors and machinery, fishing at Calhoun Lake during his youth, dancing, watching the three stooges and the singing cowboys during the 30’s and 40’s. He will be remembered as a proud “John Deere Man”, loving husband, caring father, and for his love of “peppy” music.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carol; son, Randall of Spicer; brother-in-law, Curtis Johnson of Sunburg; six nieces; six nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lowell; and three sisters, Viola Gertgen, Julie Johnson and Delores Johnson.

Memorials are preferred.