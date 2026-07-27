June 11, 1957 - July 25, 2026

via Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation ServicesDing via Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation ServicesDing

Valerie "Val" Kaz, age 69, of Annandale, died Saturday, July 25, 2026, at the Annandale Care Center surrounded by family while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Annandale with Fr. Kevin Magner as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.

Valerie Faye Kaz was born on June 11, 1957, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Edward and Donna (Maurice) Kaz. In 1958, Val and her family moved to Annandale, where they purchased Dunton's Hardware, now known as Kaz Hardware. Val's early involvement in Girl Scouts and 4-H instilled in her a sense of community and service that defined her life. A graduate of Annandale High School, Class of 1975, Val devoted herself to caring for others as a nursing assistant and medication aide in Minneapolis for many years. She lovingly cared for her parents, helping them remain in the comfort of their home during the later years. In 2014, she returned to her family's business.

Val's faith was a guiding light in her life, and she was an active member of St. Ignatius Church, where she shared her love for music as a member of the choir. Her commitment to helping others extended beyond her work; she actively participated in the Red Cross Blood Mobile Drive in Annandale for many years, a testament to her selfless nature.

An avid knitter and crocheter, Val found joy and relaxation in her crafts, often creating beautiful handmade pieces for family and friends. She treasured the time she spent with her loved ones, filling gatherings with laughter, heartfelt conversations, and cherished memories. Auntie Val had a special place in her heart for all of her nieces and nephews, she was very proud of each one of them.

Val is survived by her siblings, Trude (John) Sowada of St. Cloud and Joe (Melissa) Kaz of Annandale; nieces and nephews, Andrew (Jill) Sowada, Elizabeth (Ben) Thoreson, Emily Sowada, Michael Sowada (Ashley Bukowski), Matthew Sowada, Daniel Sowada, and Carolyn Sowada (fiancé, Riley Yawn-White); cherished great-niece and great-nephew; and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Val's nieces and nephews will serve as urn bearers. St. Ignatius Music Ministry will provide the music for the service. Arrangements entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale.

Obituary, Guestbook, Video Tribute and Funeral Webcast online at www.dingmannfuneral.com