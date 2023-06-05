Loretta M. Helm, 86, Annandale

June 24, 1936 - June 3, 2023

Loretta M. Helm, age 86, of Annandale, Minnesota passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Tom N' Gary's Bowling & Recreation Center in Annandale. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Annandale Food Shelf.

Loretta was one of four children born to Lester and Marie (LaCasse) Tauer on June 24, 1936, in St. Paul Minnesota. She grew up in South St. Paul where she graduated with the class of 1954. On June 16, 1956, in South St. Paul, Loretta was united in marriage to the love of her life, John H. Helm. In 1963 Loretta and John relocated to California where they raised their family. Eventually they relocated to Annandale, Minnesota from Sacramento, California in 1977. Loretta loved the Annandale community and spent much time visiting antique stores and attending auctions in the area where she gained a passion for collecting antiques. So much so that in 1984 John and Loretta purchased and restored a Victorian era home on Maple Avenue in Annandale. In 2000 they moved to the Southbrook addition into their new retirement and forever home.

Loretta spent her early years at home working hard to make sure her growing family of 6 children were well taken care of. She loved being a mother and was a great source of knowledge for all of life's questions. She always said that there was no proof that life was serious, and her sense of humor was in everything that she did, right up until the end. Loretta enjoyed watching sports including football, tennis, and golf. She also enjoyed many years of bowling with her Tuesday ladies' league. She filled the role of advisor, cheer leader, confidant, friend, and number one supporter for many. She will be greatly missed.

Her work career included waitressing at IHOP, where she learned the importance of being a good tipper, Clerk-typist for the California Department of Insurance, Secretary for the St. Cloud State University Student Teaching Office, and Executive Secretary at Malco Products. She retired from Malco in 1994.

Loretta is survived by her children; Victoria (Sean) Cameron of San Francisco, CA, Daniel (Connie) Helm of Smith Valley, NV, Joseph (Lisa) Helm of St. Michael, Marie (Thomas) Spychala of St. Cloud, Jennifer Helm of Minneapolis, and JJ Helm of St. Cloud; 11 greatly loved grandchildren and 12 greatly adored great-grandchildren; brother, James (Barbara) Tauer of Fridley; sister, Lois Sullivan of St. Louis Park; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Lester and Marie; and brother, Wayne.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice staff for all of their support.

