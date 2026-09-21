Buckman — Renee Gall, 81, of Buckman, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2026, at her home with her family by her side.

Renee Rudnitski was born December 14, 1944, to Benedict Bernard and Evelyn Anna (Chmielewski) Rudnitski in St. Cloud. She grew up and attended school in the Foley area. After high school, Renee worked as a secretary at Packaging Corporation of America in Minneapolis. She married Dennis Gall on August 7, 1967, in Gilman. The couple purchased a dairy farm in Pierz Township in 1970, where Renee helped her husband on the family farm. After Dennis died in 2007, Renee continued living on the farm until moving to Buckman in 2008.

Renee enjoyed gardening, fishing and playing cards. She also enjoyed collecting Christmas items, spending time at the lake cabin and taking trips with her family. She treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Renee was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and the Sacred Heart Auto League.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2026, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 9:30 a.m. until the service Monday at the church. A Rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m., followed by Parish Prayers at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Survivors include her daughters, Karla Kroll (Brian) of Royalton and Jenny Gall of Buckman; son, Bryan Gall of Little Falls; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Rudnitski; sisters, Mary Jane Marshik, Bernice (Clifford) Marshik, Susie (Ray) Herold, Darlene (Alvin) Gall and Bernadette Schmidtbauer; and sister-in-law, Janet Rudnitski. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; son, Craig; parents; brother, Jim Rudnitski; and other relatives listed in the full obituary.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: Renee Gall obituary