Sauk Rapids — Bruce A. Hanrahan, 70, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at his home.

Bruce was born March 27, 1956, in Bloomington to James and Joyce (Platzer) Hanrahan. He owned and operated Tree's Resort on Cass Lake, was a semi-truck driver and worked in seal coating. Bruce enjoyed fishing, spending time at the lake, animals and spending time with family. He was a hard worker.

A Celebration of Life will take place in mid-October, with the date and location to be determined.

Survivors include his partner, Debra Johnson; siblings, Steve (Jan) Hanrahan, Victoria (Nick) Gilpin, Patti Harrison, Jean Wilson-Hanrahan, Richard Hanrahan and Bob Hanrahan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Michael and Keith.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: Bruce A. Hanrahan obituary