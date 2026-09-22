Sauk Rapids — Inez L. Kankelfitz, 78, of Sauk Rapids, died September 18, 2026, at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids.

Inez was born June 23, 1948, in St. Cloud to Edmund and Catherine (Kinzer) Jungles. She grew up in Cold Spring and moved to St. Cloud in 1970. She worked at the Germain Hotel for eight years and then at the St. Cloud Hospital for 11 years. She married Donald J. Kankelfitz on August 12, 1995, in St. Cloud. She was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Post 428 Auxiliary and St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Memorial services will be held at noon Friday, September 25, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring.

Inez is survived by her sister, Mary (Leon) Kellner of Cold Spring; six stepchildren; and many step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald, and her brother, Robert (Elaine) Jungles.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Daniel Funeral Home obituary for Inez L. Kankelfitz