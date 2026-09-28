Little Falls — Tony M. Tanner, 48, of Little Falls, passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2026, at his home.

Tony was born November 14, 1977, in Little Falls to Terry Tanner and Pamela Theimer. He attended Little Falls High School. He worked at Falls Fabricating as a CNC laser operator and also worked as an arborist. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hockey goaltending, sledding and snowboarding, tough trucks, riding motorcycles and fixing vehicles. He especially enjoyed spending time and making memories with his children.

He is survived by his children, Zach Tanner, Bradly Tanner, Cambria Ingalls, Abrianna Kuklok, Brock Ingalls and Anthony Ingalls; siblings, Troy (Tina) Theimer, Tracy Tanner and Sara Witucki; girlfriend, Kelsey Ingalls; and grandchild, Alessia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Pamela.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 3, at Living Hope Church in Little Falls. A service will be held at 1 p.m., with Rev. Keith Thompson officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: Tony M. Tanner obituary